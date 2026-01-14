Leaked PS5 games set for January PlayStation Plus Catalog

The information comes from Dealabs insider billbil-kun, who is widely regarded as a reliable source with a strong track record of accurately revealing upcoming hardware and software announcements, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

According to the leak, six games are set to join the Game Catalog for PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium subscribers, along with one new title being added to the Classics Catalog.

The most notable addition for this month is Resident Evil Village, which will be available through the PlayStation Plus Game Catalog for the first time. The survival horror title will headline January’s lineup.

Also joining the catalog is Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth, the ninth main entry in the Yakuza / Like a Dragon series. The game was originally released in January 2024 and marks one of the more recent major releases to be added to the service.

According to billbil-kun, the full list of confirmed Game Catalog additions includes:

Resident Evil Village (PS5 / PS4)

Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth (PS5 / PS4)

Expeditions: A MudRunner Game (PS5 / PS4)

A Quiet Place: The Road Ahead (PS5)

The Exit 8 (PS5 / PS4)

Art of Rally (PS5 / PS4)

For the Classics Catalog, which is exclusive to PlayStation Plus Premium members and features games from earlier console generations, the original PS1 version of Ridge Racer is also expected to be added. The title was a launch game for the original PlayStation across all regions.

The leak does not necessarily represent the complete list of PlayStation Plus Game Catalog additions for January 2026, as it only includes titles revealed by billbil-kun so far. All seven games are reportedly scheduled to be added to the service on January 20.

It was previously confirmed that Resident Evil Village will also arrive on Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and Premium this month, with the same January 20 release date.

In related news, Capcom is set to host a Resident Evil Showcase on Thursday, during which new gameplay from Resident Evil Requiem will be shown.

Meanwhile, last month’s PlayStation Plus Game Catalog additions remain available. These included Assassin’s Creed Mirage, Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty, Skate Story, Granblue Fantasy: Relink, Planet Coaster 2, Cat Quest III, Lego Horizon Adventures, Paw Patrol: Grand Prix and Paw Patrol World. The PS2 title Soulcalibur III was also added to the Classics Catalog.