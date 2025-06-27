Factbox-Details of the top cases before the US Supreme Court

+ ↺ − 16 px

The U.S. Supreme Court during its 2024-2025 term decided cases involving birthright citizenship, gender-affirming medical care for transgender minors, guns, job discrimination, religious rights, online pornography, preventive healthcare, Planned Parenthood funding, federal regulatory powers on vape products and nuclear waste storage, voting rights and more, News.az reports citing Xinhua.

Here is a look at some of the top cases decided. The court also has considered other cases involving President Donald Trump on an emergency basis without hearing arguments.

BIRTHRIGHT CITIZENSHIP

The justices on June 27 curbed the power of federal judges to impose nationwide rulings impeding presidential policies in a ruling in the legal fight over Trump’s executive order restricting birthright citizenship. The ruling did not let Trump’s birthright citizenship order go into effect immediately, directing lower courts that blocked it to reconsider the scope of their orders. The ruling also did not address the order’s legality. The decision granted a request by the Trump administration to narrow the scope of three nationwide injunctions issued by federal judges in Maryland, Massachusetts and Washington state that halted enforcement of his directive while litigation challenging the policy plays out. Trump directed federal agencies to refuse to recognize the citizenship of U.S.-born children who do not have at least one parent who is an American citizen or lawful permanent resident, also known as a "green card" holder.

TRANSGENDER RIGHTS

The justices on June 18 backed a Republican-backed ban in Tennessee on gender-affirming medical care for transgender minors in a setback for transgender rights. The court decided that the ban does not violate the U.S. Constitution’s 14th Amendment promise of equal protection, as challengers to the law had argued. The ruling affirmed a lower court’s decision upholding Tennessee’s law barring medical treatments such as puberty blockers and hormones for people under age 18 experiencing gender dysphoria. That refers to the significant distress that can result from incongruity between a person’s gender identity and the sex they were assigned at birth.

