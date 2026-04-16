Alen Simonyan: Yerevan–Baku peace paves the way for cooperation

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The strengthening of peace between Armenia and Azerbaijan, against the backdrop of the Washington agreements reached last year, is a historic step that paves the way for trust, cooperation, and tangible progress for the peoples of both countries, Armenian Parliament Speaker Alen Simonyan said on X.

“Addressing the 152nd Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) Assembly in Istanbul on ‘Nurturing Hope, Securing Peace and Ensuring Justice for Future Generations’, I noted that following the 2025 agreement, peace with Azerbaijan has taken hold — a historic step that opens the way for trust, cooperation, and tangible progress for our peoples,” News.Az quotes Simonyan as saying.

According to him, Armenia remains committed to consolidating this peace, advancing dialogue, and turning it into real opportunities on the ground.

“We also believe humanitarian issues must be addressed to achieve genuine reconciliation. We stand ready to deepen regional partnerships, including with Türkiye, and to build a future where stability, connectivity, and shared prosperity prevail,” Simonyan said.

News.Az