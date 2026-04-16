UN experts urge action on Epstein trafficking files

The UN experts highlighted that the documents reveal shocking evidence of the “commodification and brutalisation” of young female bodies, including faceless images of children in vulnerable positions. They stressed that trafficking of minors and young women constitutes a serious criminal offense and a grave violation of human rights. However, the experts said they are “deeply concerned that the response of states and law enforcement authorities has been wholly inadequate—disproportionate to the urgency and gravity of the crimes alleged, and to the suffering of victims and survivors.” The statement warned that failure to ensure accountability perpetuates a culture of impunity that disproportionately harms women and girls while undermining international human rights law.

Document release

On Jan. 30, the US Justice Department released over 3 million pages of documents, 2,000 videos and 180,000 images under the Epstein Files Transparency Act, signed into law last November. The materials include grand jury transcripts and investigative records, though many pages remain heavily redacted. Survivors and victims’ relatives have said the release falls short of legal requirements and omits vital information. Epstein was found dead by suicide in a New York City jail in 2019 while awaiting trial on federal sex trafficking charges.