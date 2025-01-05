Farmers' convoys are heading to Paris to reignite their protest movement

In early 2024, French farmers drove their tractors to Paris during a protest over price pressures, taxes and green regulation, grievances shared by farmers across Europe. REUTERS/ Stephanie Lecocq

On Sunday, convoys of farmers began their journey to block roads around Paris, protesting against what they consider unfair foreign competition and excessive regulation, News.Az citing the Reuters .

Farmers from France, the European Union's biggest agricultural producer, led European-wide protests at the start of 2024, but demonstrations fizzled out as the year went on.French farmers also remain unhappy about regulation which they say is hitting their profits. Farming trade union officials are due to meet French Prime Minister Francois Bayrou on Jan. 13 to express their concerns."They don't understand the level of misery and distress that farmers are going through at the moment," Amelie Rebiere, vice-president of the Co-ordination Rurale farming trade union, told BFM TV.

