Fatah officials accuse Israel of deploying "trained rats" in Gaza

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According to Palestinian Media Watch (PMW), Jamal Obeid, a member of the Supreme Leadership Body of Fatah in Gaza, accused Israel of introducing rats into previously uninfested areas of Gaza.

Palestinian officials accused the IDF of weaponizing trained rats to invade Gaza and attack Palestinian children in a series of reports last week, marking the latest in a series of animal-related conspiracy theories directed against Israel, News.Az reports, citing J Post.

According to Palestinian Media Watch (PMW), Jamal Obeid, a member of the Supreme Leadership Body of Fatah in Gaza, accused Israel of introducing rats into previously uninfested areas of the Gaza Strip, calling it “a visible fact.”

“There are rodents in some areas of the Gaza Strip that were not known here in the Strip,” PMW quoted him as saying, based on Facebook posts by Fatah-aligned media organizations Awdah TV and Radio Mawtini.“It seems that the Israeli occupation deliberately acted to introduce these rodents into the Gaza Strip,” he continued, adding that “this is a fact and not just media propaganda.”

The IDF has not commented on his accusations.

Obeid’s comments followed an accusation made three days earlier by Palestine Broadcasting Corporation Director in Gaza, Rafat Al-Qudra, who told Awdah TV earlier this month that Israel trained rats to attack weak and vulnerable Palestinians.

News.Az