FBI probes shooting near Trump as possible assassination attempt

+ ↺ − 16 px

The US Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) is probing a shooting incident near Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump, treating it as a potential assassination attempt.

According to the FBI, its agents have arrived in West Palm Beach, Florida, and are "investigating what appears to be an attempted assassination" of Trump, News.Az reports.The US Secret Service confirmed that its agent had opened fire on an armed suspect near the former US president’s golf courseEarlier, the New York Post reported, citing sources, that the Secret Service had spotted a suspicious individual in the vicinity of Trump’s golf course "and opened fire when agents saw what appeared to be the barrel of a gun." Later, the suspect was apprehended by the local police.Previously, an assassination attempt on Trump took place on July 13 at an election rally in Butler, Pennsylvania. A bullet grazed the ex-president’s ear. As a result of the shooting, one of his supporters was killed. The attacker, 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks, was killed by Secret Service officers.

News.Az