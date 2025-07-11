FBI's Dan Bongino in heated clash with AG Pam Bondi over Epstein files handling

+ ↺ − 16 px

FBI Deputy Director Dan Bongino took a leave of absence on Friday after a confrontation with Attorney General Pam Bondi over the handling of Jeffrey Epstein’s files, according to four sources familiar with the matter, News.Az reports, citing Axios.

The dispute erupted Wednesday amid the fallout of the administration walking back its claims about Epstein by determining the convicted sex offender didn't have a celebrity "client list," and that he wasn't murdered in his New York City prison cell in 2019.

Bongino didn't come to work Friday, leading some insiders to believe he had quit. But administration officials say he's still on the job, even as the internal tension over the Epstein case continues.

A source close to Bongino, though, said "he ain't coming back."

At the center of the argument: a surveillance video from outside Epstein's cell that the administration released, saying it was proof no one had entered the room before he killed himself.

The 10-hour video had what has widely been called a "missing minute," fueling conspiracy theories in MAGA's online world about a cover-up involving Epstein's death.



The "missing minute," authorities say, stemmed from an old surveillance recording system that goes down each day at midnight to reset and record anew. It takes a minute for that process to occur, which effectively means that 60 seconds of every day aren't recorded.



Bongino — who had pushed Epstein conspiracy theories as a MAGA-friendly podcast host before President Trump appointed him to help lead the FBI — had found the video and touted it publicly and privately as proof that Epstein hadn't been murdered.

That conclusion — shared by FBI Director Kash Patel, another conspiracy theorist-turned-insider — angered many in Trump's MAGA base, criticism that increased after Axios first reported the release of the video and a related memo.



After the video's "missing minute" was discovered, Bongino was blamed internally for the oversight, according to three sources.



Two sources familiar with Bongino's position say he was increasingly displeased with Bondi's handling of the Epstein case because she had publicly overpromised and underdelivered disclosures about an Epstein "client list" that apparently never existed.

