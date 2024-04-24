FDI Intelligence rating underscores high level of international trust in Azerbaijan’s business environment: Minister

+ ↺ − 16 px

Baku’s inclusion in the FDI Intelligence’s list of the top three cities with the highest FDI inflows in 2023 once again underscores the high level of international trust in Azerbaijan’s business environment, the country’s Minister of Economy, Mikayil Jabbarov, said on X, News.Az reports.

“According to the TOP 100 rating of Financial Times' FDI Intelligence edition, Baku ranked 3rd among cities with the highest FDI inflows in 2023. This outstanding achievement once again underscores the high level of international trust in Azerbaijan's business environment and provides new incentives for active economic collaboration,” Minister Jabbarov noted.

Azerbaijan’s capital Baku ranked third among the fastest-growing cities for Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) in 2023, according to the rating by the FDI Intelligence publication.

“Ranked third was Azerbaijan’s capital Baku, which last year recorded its highest number of FDI projects since 2017. Alongside several logistics FDI projects, Hungary-based Hell Group plans to invest $211 million into an aluminum beverage can plant in the city’s Alat Free Economic Zone,” the publication said.

News.Az