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Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook has disclosed nearly $1.2 million in legal fees and over $140,000 in private security expenses as she fights a high-stakes battle against U.S. President Donald Trump's efforts to remove her from office.

The financial details, revealed in a public filing with the U.S. Office of Government Ethics on Thursday, shed light on the massive financial apparatus backing Cook as her case heads toward a definitive U.S. Supreme Court ruling expected by the end of this month, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

According to the disclosures, Cook's legal defense did not come out of her own pocket. Instead, it was bankrolled by prominent outside organizations. The State Democracy Defenders Fund—a group backed by major philanthropic organizations like the MacArthur Foundation and the Open Society Action Fund—contributed $696,346. An organization called Contina Impact covered an additional $477,951 in legal fees, while also shelling out $143,908 for Cook's private security services. Three of Cook's personal friends also chipped in to cover additional security costs.

The funding disclosures have instantly intensified a political firestorm on Capitol Hill. Congressional Republicans are already aggressively targeting the State Democracy Defenders Fund, launching investigations into whether the organization is violating tax laws by using its capital for purposes outside its publicly stated mission.

The underlying legal battle began in August, when President Trump attempted to abruptly fire Cook from the central bank over allegations of mortgage fraud—claims that Cook has vehemently denied and labeled as entirely fabricated.

Lower courts have successfully blocked the firing so far, sending the dispute to the nation's highest court. The Supreme Court's upcoming decision is widely considered a pivotal watershed moment for the U.S. economy. The ruling will determine whether a sitting president can dismiss Federal Reserve governors at will, or if the central bank will retain its historic independence to steer American monetary policy free from White House political pressure.

News.Az