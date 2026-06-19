“I never beg”: Meloni slams Trump's G7 photo claim

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Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni on Friday strongly rejected US President Donald Trump’s claim that she had “begged” him for a photo during the recent G7 summit, calling the remarks entirely false and expressing surprise at the comments, News.Az reports, citing Anadolu.

“Some things deserve an immediate response. Donald Trump’s statements are completely made up — I am frankly stunned,” Meloni said in a video posted on social media.

“I don’t know why the president of the United States behaves this way with his allies — it’s not the first time. I can only say it is regrettable that he does not show the same determination toward the enemies of the West, toward the enemies of the United States,” she added. “But there is one thing he must remember: I and Italy never beg.”

The exchange came after comments Trump made during an interview with Italian television channel La7, in which he claimed that Meloni had repeatedly sought a photograph with him at the summit and that he had agreed reluctantly.

“She begged me to take a picture with her. She wanted a picture with me so badly. I wouldn’t have taken it, but I felt sorry for her,” Trump said, according to La7, which did not release the audio recording of the phone conversation with its US correspondent.

The reported remarks sparked strong reactions in Italy, prompting Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani to cancel a planned trip to the United States.

“Trump’s serious and offensive words toward Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni offend all of Italy. For this reason, I have decided to cancel my visit to the United States scheduled for June 21 and 22,” Tajani said.

The incident highlights growing strains between the Italian and US leaders, who had previously enjoyed close relations. Meloni was the only European leader invited to Trump’s inauguration last year.

News.Az