Trump didn't consult Israel on Iran peace deal, Carlson claims

+ ↺ − 16 px

American political commentator Tucker Carlson claims that U.S. President Donald Trump intentionally bypassed Israel while negotiating a landmark agreement with Iran, believing he must diminish Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s domestic political standing to push the deal forward.

Speaking on his podcast, Carlson asserted that the newly brokered U.S.-Iran agreement faces its greatest threat not from the U.S. Congress, but from Israeli opposition. According to Carlson, Trump is fully aware that keeping the peace deal on track requires reducing both Netanyahu’s influence and Israel's moral leverage within American politics, News.Az reports, citing Anadolu Agency.

In a blunt assessment of the dynamic, Carlson revealed that Trump did not consult the Israeli government during the high-stakes negotiations, opting instead to simply send Israel a copy of the finalized text. Carlson described the move as Trump effectively telling the Israeli leadership that the "adults are talking."

The commentary highlights an increasingly public rift between the two long-standing allies over regional military strategy. On Wednesday, during the G7 summit in France, Trump publicly criticized Netanyahu's heavy-handed military campaign in Lebanon against Hezbollah, urging the Israeli leader to adopt a "softer touch."

While Trump characterized Netanyahu as a "good man" who occasionally "gets a little excited" during military actions, he openly questioned Israel's aggressive tactics. Trump noted he explicitly advised Netanyahu that Israel doesn't need to "knock down a building every time somebody walks into it that's from Hezbollah," pointing out the heavy toll on civilian apartment complexes.

The public pushback from Washington marks a sharp shift in tone, with Trump reminding reporters that while the U.S. remains an essential ally, the United States is the "big partner" and Israel is the "very small partner" in the relationship.

News.Az