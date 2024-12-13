Federal government orders end to Canada Post strike while commission tries to reach new contract
The Star
The federal government of Canada is ordering a temporary end to the long-running strike by 55,000 Canada Post workers, News.az reports citing The Star.
The strike began on Nov. 15.
On Friday morning, federal labour minister Steven MacKinnon announced he’s asking the Canada Industrial Relations Board to appoint an “industrial inquiry commission” which will have until May 22 to probe potential ways to reach a new contract agreement.
Until then, the strike will be on pause and workers and management will operate under terms of the existing contract, with expired almost a year ago.
