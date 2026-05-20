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Germany is reorganizing its defence procurement agency to make the system more flexible and responsive, the defence ministry said on Wednesday as it moves ahead ​with the overhaul of its armed forces after decades of underinvestment.

The ‌plans, aimed at creating project teams working closely with research institutions, are intended to emphasize speed and flexibility, with a greater focus on innovative technologies and cooperation with European partners, the ministry ​said , News.az reports, citing Reuters.

Germany has lifted borrowing limits and set aside tens of billions of ​euros to rebuild its military in a rearmament push that has gained ⁠urgency as Europe's postwar alliance with the United States has frayed under President ​Donald Trump.

"The task now is to take the next step and put the necessary ​conditions in place to ensure that these substantial sums can be spent quickly and efficiently in the coming years," Defence Minister Boris Pistorius said.

Germany's military capabilities withered after the end of the ​Cold War, but the scale of planned spending has led to fears of waste ​without an overhaul of procurement management systems.

Ukraine's innovative use of drone technology has underlined the pace ‌at ⁠which military technology is being transformed, and budget watchdogs have warned of the danger that pressure from industry could encourage misallocation of resources.

The ministry said it would aim to make its processes more efficient, with better market monitoring, supplier management, and supply ​chain and price control.

The ​Bundeswehr Innovation Centre ⁠in Erding will be expanded, while a new innovation centre focusing on naval and marine electronics will be created in the ​northern city of Kiel.

A space and naval industry innovation hub ​will be ⁠created in Bremen, with a specialised IT hub in the eastern city of Dresden, which already has a significant tech presence. In addition, a Brussels office focusing on multinational ⁠cooperation and ​NATO coordination will be set up.

News.Az