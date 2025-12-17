FIFA approves 50% increase in 2026 World Cup prize money

+ ↺ − 16 px

FIFA has agreed to a record $727 million financial contribution to next year’s World Cup, resulting in a 50% increase in prize money compared to the previous edition.

The biggest slice of FIFA's funding package for the North American showpiece - $655 million - will be performance-based payments to 48 participating nations with the champions taking $50 million and the runners-up $33 million, News.Az reports, citing Reuters

"The FIFA World Cup 2026 will also be groundbreaking in terms of its financial contribution to the global football community," FIFA President Gianni Infantino said in a statement.

The 16 nations that fail to survive beyond the initial group phase will earn $9 million while in addition, each qualified nation is entitled to $1.5 million to cover preparation costs.

FIFA's Council also confirmed festival-style youth tournaments for under-15s open to all member associations to commence in 2026 with a boys events followed by a girls competition in 2027.

"In recent years, FIFA has stepped up its efforts to boost youth football," Infantino said. "This is a natural next step."

News.Az