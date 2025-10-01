News.az
Tag:
Fifa
FIFA sees unprecedented ticket demand for 2026 World Cup
30 Dec 2025-10:16
Dubai set to host 2026 FIFA Awards
29 Dec 2025-17:45
PSG wins FIFA Intercontinental Cup on penalties
18 Dec 2025-00:57
FIFA approves 50% increase in 2026 World Cup prize money
17 Dec 2025-19:33
FIFA Intercontinental Cup final: PSG vs Flamengo - team news, predicted lineups
17 Dec 2025-11:38
Azerbaijan establishes Organizing Committee for 2027 FIFA U-20 World Cup
15 Dec 2025-16:48
FIFA’s Infantino faces ethics complaint over Trump prize
10 Dec 2025-12:38
Trump receives new FIFA peace prize
05 Dec 2025-21:52
FIFA told clubs to ignore Russia sanctions
05 Dec 2025-11:30
2026 FIFA World Cup draw: Key details and insights
05 Dec 2025-10:12
