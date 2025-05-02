Filipino actor Ricky Davao dies aged 63
Ricky Davao's Instagram
Frederick Charles Caballes Davao, known professionally as Ricky Davao, passed away on May 1, 2025, at the age of 63.
Viva Entertainment confirmed Ricky's passing in social media. "Pahinga kana, Sir Ricky (Rest in Peace Ricky)," Viva wrote. "Ang aktor ay namayapa sa edad na 63, (the actor passes away at age 63)" it added, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.
Born on May 30, 1961, in Manila, he was the son of veteran actor Charlie Davao and the younger brother of Bing Davao.
His journey in the entertainment industry began as a dancer with the Vicor Crowd, highlighting his early passion for performance.
Transitioning from dance to acting, Davao built a distinguished career in film, television, and theater.