Filipino actor Ricky Davao dies aged 63

Frederick Charles Caballes Davao, known professionally as Ricky Davao, passed away on May 1, 2025, at the age of 63.

Viva Entertainment confirmed Ricky's passing in social media. "Pahinga kana, Sir Ricky (Rest in Peace Ricky)," Viva wrote. "Ang aktor ay namayapa sa edad na 63, (the actor passes away at age 63)" it added, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Born on May 30, 1961, in Manila, he was the son of veteran actor Charlie Davao and the younger brother of Bing Davao.

His journey in the entertainment industry began as a dancer with the Vicor Crowd, highlighting his early passion for performance. Transitioning from dance to acting, Davao built a distinguished career in film, television, and theater. He was acclaimed for his versatility, portraying a range of characters from compelling villains to complex protagonists. Notably, he played a fictionalised version of Bongbong Marcos in the 1980s play "Bongbong at Kris," showcasing his prowess on stage. His filmography includes significant roles in productions like "Fuccbois" (2019) and "Cattleya Killer" (2023). Beyond acting, Davao contributed to the industry as a television director and served as a juror in the first ASEAN International Film Festival Awards in 2013, reflecting his commitment to the growth of Philippine cinema. In his personal life, Davao was married to actress Jackie Lou Blanco in 1989, with whom he had three children.

