Finland’s possible accession to NATO will strengthen int’l community: PM

Finland’s possible accession to NATO will contribute to further strengthening the international community, Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin said on Wednesday.

The Finnish premier made the remarks following the talks with her Japanese counterpart Fumio Kishida, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

“I told Prime Minister Kishida about our possible plans to apply for membership in NATO. If Finland takes such a historic step, we will do it for the safety of our citizens. A possible accession to NATO will strengthen the entire international community that stands up for our common values,” Marin said.

“In addition, we discussed with Prime Minister Kishida our disappointment with the UN Security Council, where the right of veto is abused. We must reform the Council so that it becomes open, more efficient and representative,” she added.

