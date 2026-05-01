Hungary’s Magyar stands by decision to name brother-in-law as justice minister

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Hungary's incoming justice minister is married to Anna Ilona Melléthei-Barna, the sister of Péter Magyar, a connection that the Tisza leader described as having "created a serious dilemma" for him.

Incoming Hungarian Prime Minister Péter Magyar defended his decision to pick his brother-in-law as justice minister Friday, calling the lawyer’s professional competence “unquestionable,” News.Az reports, citing Politico.

Magyar stressed that Márton Melléthei-Barna is the right man for the job and announced in his monologue posted on X that the incoming minister’s wife will make “another sacrifice” and step down as judge “to avoid even the appearance of an intertwining of branches of power.”

Hungary’s future justice minister is married to Magyar’s sister, Anna Ilona Melléthei-Barna, a fact that “created a serious dilemma for me as well,” the Tisza leader said, admitting that concerns over a family relationship inside the governing team are “understandable.”

The incoming prime minister initially unveiled his first seven ministerial picks in April, only days after defeating Viktor Orbán’s Fidesz party and ending his 16-year rule. The rest of his governing team was announced Thursday.

Magyar also met with Commission President Ursula von der Leyen earlier this week as he races to unfreeze billions in EU funds blocked over rule-of-law concerns. Officials in Brussels expect Hungary to stay aligned on Ukraine and demonstrate progress on those issues to release the cash.

In the video posted on X, Magyar argues that his brother-in-law has been a part of the Tisza movement from the very beginning and that his choice is objective.

“I have known him for a long time. My decision was based on his preparedness, his commitment to the rule of law,” he said, adding that his decision was not “a political calculation but the primary one was: Who could represent the program of a functioning and humane Hungary in the most prepared and moral conviction, with unwavering honesty?”

“Fidesz has destroyed the rule of law, legal certainty and equality before the law have ceased to exist in Hungary. To put all this right, I sought out a person capable of carrying out this enormous, historic task, and whose professional competence is beyond question.” Magyar continued.

Hungary’s new government is due to take office on May 9, also celebrated as Europe Day — a commemoration of French Foreign Minister Robert Schuman’s speech to unify coal and steel resources in 1950, laying the foundation for today’s European Union.

News.Az