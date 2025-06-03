Yandex metrika counter

Fire at Seoul sewing factory leaves 1 dead, 4 others injured

  • World
  • Share
Fire at Seoul sewing factory leaves 1 dead, 4 others injured
Photo: Yonhap

A fire broke out Tuesday in an apparent act of arson at a sewing factory in central Seoul, leaving one person dead, fire authorities said.

The blaze began on the second floor of a five-story building in Jung District at around 9:35 a.m., killing one woman, officials said, News.Az reports, citing Yonhap.

A man in his 60s was taken to the hospital with severe burns, while three others suffered minor injuries. One firefighter also suffered first-degree burns to his face while fighting the fire, fire authorities added.

A Level 1 emergency response was issued at approximately 9:41 a.m., mobilizing 31 vehicles and 115 personnel to contain the fire. The flames were fully extinguished by 11:02 a.m.

Fire authorities and police are investigating the exact cause of the fire, with witnesses saying a man had poured what appeared to be paint thinner at the scene.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      