Fire at Seoul sewing factory leaves 1 dead, 4 others injured

A fire broke out Tuesday in an apparent act of arson at a sewing factory in central Seoul, leaving one person dead, fire authorities said.

The blaze began on the second floor of a five-story building in Jung District at around 9:35 a.m., killing one woman, officials said, News.Az reports, citing Yonhap.

A man in his 60s was taken to the hospital with severe burns, while three others suffered minor injuries. One firefighter also suffered first-degree burns to his face while fighting the fire, fire authorities added.

A Level 1 emergency response was issued at approximately 9:41 a.m., mobilizing 31 vehicles and 115 personnel to contain the fire. The flames were fully extinguished by 11:02 a.m.

Fire authorities and police are investigating the exact cause of the fire, with witnesses saying a man had poured what appeared to be paint thinner at the scene.

