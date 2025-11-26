Fire engulfs residential building in Hong Kong

+ ↺ − 16 px

A residential building in Hong Kong’s northern Tai Po district was engulfed in flames on Wednesday, sending thick grey smoke into the sky as emergency services worked to control the blaze.

Several residents remain trapped inside, according to public broadcaster RTHK, and one man has sustained serious burns. The fire department received the first reports at 2:51 p.m. local time, and the situation was escalated to a No. 4 alarm by 3:34 p.m, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The fire broke out at Wang Fuk Court, a housing estate consisting of eight blocks and nearly 2,000 units. Several nearby towers had bamboo scaffolding, which became engulfed in the flames.

Emergency crews continue to battle the fire and evacuate residents.

News.Az