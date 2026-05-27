Royal Caribbean scraps Mexico water park after environmental backlash, president says

Royal Caribbean scraps Mexico water park after environmental backlash, president says

+ ↺ − 16 px

Cruise company ​Royal Caribbean (RCL.N), opens new tab decided ‌to withdraw a large water ​park project ​it planned on Mexico's ⁠Caribbean coast ​following Mexican authorities' ​rejection of the project, President Claudia ​Sheinbaum said ​on Wednesday , News.az reports, citing Reuters.

The rejection of the "Perfect ‌Day" ⁠mega-tourism project followed strong public backlash against the ​environmental ​impact ⁠of the planned development ​on a ​pristine ⁠region of Mexico's coast.

News.Az