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Royal Caribbean scraps Mexico water park after environmental backlash, president says

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Royal Caribbean scraps Mexico water park after environmental backlash, president says
Source: Reuters

Cruise company ​Royal Caribbean (RCL.N), opens new tab decided ‌to withdraw a large water ​park project ​it planned on Mexico's ⁠Caribbean coast ​following Mexican authorities' ​rejection of the project, President Claudia ​Sheinbaum said ​on Wednesday , News.az reports, citing Reuters.

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The rejection of the "Perfect ‌Day" ⁠mega-tourism project followed strong public backlash against the ​environmental ​impact ⁠of the planned development ​on a ​pristine ⁠region of Mexico's coast.


News.Az 

By Faig Mahmudov

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