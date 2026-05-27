Royal Caribbean scraps Mexico water park after environmental backlash, president says
Source: Reuters
Cruise company Royal Caribbean (RCL.N), opens new tab decided to withdraw a large water park project it planned on Mexico's Caribbean coast following Mexican authorities' rejection of the project, President Claudia Sheinbaum said on Wednesday , News.az reports, citing Reuters.
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The rejection of the "Perfect Day" mega-tourism project followed strong public backlash against the environmental impact of the planned development on a pristine region of Mexico's coast.
By Faig Mahmudov