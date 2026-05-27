Reddit co-owner and media mogul Donald Newhouse dies at 96

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American media mogul Donald Newhouse, one of the owners of Advance Publications, has died at the age of 96, U.S. media reported, citing his family.

Newhouse died on Tuesday, May 26, at his home in New Jersey. The cause of death was lymphoma, News.az reports, citing The Associated Press.

Donald Newhouse was one of the most influential figures in the U.S. media industry. Together with his brother Samuel “Si” Newhouse Jr., he inherited and expanded the family’s media empire, Advance Publications.

The company’s portfolio includes Condé Nast, publisher of Vogue, The New Yorker, Vanity Fair and Wired, as well as stakes in Warner Bros. Discovery and Reddit.

For decades, Newhouse oversaw the newspaper division of Advance Publications. He was also closely associated with the development of several major regional newspapers in the United States, including The Star-Ledger in Newark.

From 1997 to 2002, Newhouse served as chairman of the board of The Associated Press.

Under his leadership, Advance Publications’ newspaper assets went through a period of major transformation as the media industry shifted toward digital journalism. The Associated Press noted that newspapers owned by the group won 12 Pulitzer Prizes between 2001 and 2012.

Newhouse was regarded as one of the most influential yet low-profile figures in American media. His legacy is linked not only to major magazines and digital platforms, but also to his long-standing support for regional journalism in the United States.

News.Az