Fire erupts at Marathon Petroleum refinery in Texas City - VIDEO

Fire broke out at the Marathon Petroleum refinery in Texas City Saturday, leading to a shelter-in-place that has since been lifted.

The Texas City Office of Emergency Management (OEM) first posted about the fire at the refinery on 5th Avenue South, east of 25th Street South, at 12:25 p.m. By 1:30 p.m.,

The Texas City Fire Department was at the scene and air-monitoring was taking place. As Air 11 was over the scene, we watched as crews battled the fire, and dark smoke turned lighter. BREAKING: Residents of #Texas City, Texas, told to shelter in place after massive #fire erupts at #MarathonOil refinery. pic.twitter.com/omYrwOB4xV — News.Az (@news_az) June 14, 2025

The Texas City OEM ordered a shelter-in-place as the fire was burning. That shelter-in-place was lifted at 2:14 p.m.

Marathon said in a statement that there have been no reports of injuries. Below is their full statement.

"Trained teams are responding to a fire at Marathon’s Galveston Bay refinery. At this time, there have been no reports of injuries and all personnel are accounted for. Air monitoring is being deployed in the community as a precaution. The safety of responders, workers and the community is our first priority as we respond to the situation."