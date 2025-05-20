Fire on Chevron oil platform offshore Angola leaves 17 injured

Seventeen people were injured, including four critically, when a fire erupted early Tuesday on Chevron's deep-water Benguela Belize Lobito Tomboco (BBLT) oil platform, according to statements from Angolan authorities and the U.S. oil giant.

"All of them are now on land and receiving appropriate medical care," Angola's National Agency for Petroleum, Gas and Biofuels said in its statement, referring to those injured.

"We received four injured workers today with moderate burns," Doctor Welema Fonseca, a senior manager at the General Hospital of Cabinda, told Reuters.

Chevron said the incident occurred at a time when BBLT was undergoing annual maintenance as part of a scheduled shutdown and all production at the site stopped on May 1 this year.

The platform is operated by Chevron's Angolan unit, Cabinda Gulf Oil Company, a top oil and gas producer in Sub-Saharan Africa's second largest crude producer after Nigeria.