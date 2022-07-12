First case of monkeypox confirmed in Russia

+ ↺ − 16 px

The first case of monkeypox infection has been confirmed in Russia, announced by Rospotrebnadzor, News.az reports citing Lente.ru.

According to the agency, the infection was detected in a Russian who returned to the country after a trip to Europe – upon his return, he complained to doctors about a rash characteristic of the disease.

Rospotrebnadzor noted that the circle of contacts of the sick person was limited, experts are closely monitoring the condition of everyone who has been in contact with the infected person. His illness proceeds in a mild form, there is no threat to life.





