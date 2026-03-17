‘Showtime at the Apollo’ co-host Kiki Shepard dies at 74

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Kiki Shepard, best known as the longtime co-host of the iconic TV show Showtime at the Apollo, has died at the age of 74.

She passed away on Monday following a heart attack, her representative confirmed, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Shepard became a familiar face to audiences during her run on the legendary Harlem-based program from 1987 to 2002. The show, filmed at the Apollo Theater, was known for showcasing both established performers and rising talent hoping for a breakthrough.

Over the years, she shared the stage with several hosts, including Steve Harvey, Sinbad and Mo'Nique. Shepard earned the nickname “Apollo Queen of Fashion” for her standout style on the show.

Beyond her work on “Showtime at the Apollo,” Shepard appeared in a range of television series, including Baywatch, NYPD Blue and Grey's Anatomy.

Her film credits included “A Rage in Harlem” and “Miss Evers’ Boys,” while her stage career featured performances in Broadway productions such as “Porgy and Bess.”

Born in Texas in 1951, Shepard began her career in dance and theater before transitioning to television, where she became a recognizable and influential figure in entertainment.

News.Az