Dozens of drones shot down over Moscow overnight

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russian air defenses intercepted more than 35 drones heading toward Moscow overnight, according to Mayor Sergey Sobyanin.

Sobyanin said the wave of drone activity began around 10 p.m. local time on March 16 and continued into the early hours of March 17. By 6:15 a.m., he claimed that 39 drones had been shot down, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Emergency services were deployed to areas where debris reportedly fell, though no casualties or significant damage have been confirmed so far.

The reports have not been independently verified. Ukrainian officials have not commented on the incident.

The latest developments come amid a reported increase in drone activity targeting the Russian capital in recent days. According to Sobyanin, more than 250 drones had already been intercepted over Moscow since March 14, not including the latest wave.

Drone strikes on Moscow have been reported multiple times during the conflict, despite the city’s extensive air defense systems. Some attacks have previously led to temporary airport closures, part of what Ukrainian officials have described as a broader strategy to bring the impact of the war closer to Russia.

News.Az