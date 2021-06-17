First cruise ship visits Belfast since start of pandemic

The first cruise ship to visit Belfast since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic has arrived at Belfast Harbour.

MSC Virtuosa, which has just under 1,000 onboard, is on a one-day visit, and passengers are able to visit the city in controlled bubbles.

Crew members are not permitted ashore in ports unless they are involved in operational duties such as tour dispatch or check-in.

The MSC Virtuosa was not permitted to dock in Scotland due to the country's health regulations.

The vessel is the largest to arrive in the city.

Belfast welcomed its first cruise ships in 1996 and the sector has continued to grow but the pandemic effectively closed the industry globally.

