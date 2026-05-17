President Vučić: Ilham Aliyev is a great friend of Serbia

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Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić described his Azerbaijani counterpart, Ilham Aliyev, as a close and valued friend of Serbia.

The Serbian leader wrote this on his X social media account, News.Az reports, citing Report.

"President Ilham Aliyev is a great friend of Serbia," Aleksandar Vučić emphasized.

He also said that during his meeting with Ilham Aliyev, the sides discussed the further development of the strategic partnership between the two countries.

"We talked about further strengthening the strategic partnership between Serbia and Azerbaijan. I am confident that new areas of cooperation will open up for us in the near future," the Serbian President noted.

News.Az