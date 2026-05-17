WUF13 in Baku draws global media attention

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The 13th United Nations World Urban Forum (WUF13), which opened in Baku on May 17, has drawn considerable attention from international media.

Reports published by international media organizations highlight Azerbaijan’s high-level hosting of this prestigious event and emphasize that the forum serves as an important platform for presenting participating countries’ initiatives in the field of urban development, as well as for establishing and deepening cooperation, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.

Articles published in Pakistan’s “The Nation,” “Daily Times,” and “The News” note that the brotherly country is represented at WUF13 by a large delegation consisting of ministers and other senior officials. The reports highlight that Maryam Nawaz Sharif, Chief Minister of Punjab, is set to present Punjab’s affordable housing project to an international audience. The materials also underline the global significance of WUF13 as a platform bringing together world leaders, investors, and urban development experts. In addition, they express satisfaction that Azerbaijan is successfully hosting the event and that the Pakistani delegation has been warmly received in Baku.

China’s Xinhua News Agency has also published a series of articles on WUF13 hosted by Azerbaijan. The reports note that WUF13 is a key global platform for discussions on urban planning, affordable housing, and sustainable urban development. They emphasize that Baku has been well prepared for the event, showcasing a harmony of modern infrastructure, green spaces, and historical-cultural heritage, while also highlighting Azerbaijan’s successful urban development model. Chinese experts are cited as noting that China’s experience in urbanization and affordable housing could serve as a useful example for Azerbaijan and other developing countries, while WUF13 is important for long-term urban renewal and strengthening international cooperation in Baku.

Russian-language media outlets have also published a series of articles on WUF13. Publications such as “Moscow-baku.ru” and “Vestnik Kavkaza” report that more than 40,000 participants from over 180 countries have registered for the forum, jointly organized by the Government of Azerbaijan and UN-Habitat. It is also highlighted that, for the first time, the session includes segments such as a Ministerial Meeting and a Leaders’ Summit. Discussions in Baku are focused on affordable housing, sustainable urbanization, climate resilience, and smart city models, while Azerbaijan’s reconstruction efforts in Garabagh and East Zangezur and its “green energy zone” projects are being presented to the international community.

The French-language outlet “Lagazetteaz.fr” features remarks by UN-Habitat Executive Director Anacláudia Rossbach regarding WUF13. The article notes that the event serves as an important international platform for the urban development agenda. It also emphasizes that Baku is hosting a key global space for discussions on urban planning, sustainable development, and the “Housing for All” agenda. Furthermore, it highlights that WUF13 aims to build political consensus on the “New Urban Agenda” and define priorities for the coming decade through ministerial meetings and other formats.

Egyptian media have also given extensive coverage to WUF13. Reports published by “The Egyptian Gazette,” “Youm7,” “El Balad,” “Vetogate,” “Al Dostor,” “Al-Usbua,” “Al Qarar Al Arabi,” “Business News Egypt,” “Anbaa Alyoum,” “Nile.eg,” and others emphasize that WUF13, co-organized by Azerbaijan and UN-Habitat, is a key global platform for discussions on urban planning, sustainable development, and affordable housing. The reports underline that the forum in Baku provides an important international dialogue space for global political and strategic discussions on the “New Urban Agenda.” They also note that Egypt is sharing its urban development experience, particularly in affordable housing, with the international audience.

Uzbek media outlets such as “Kun.uz,” “Podrobno.uz,” “UzDaily,” “UZA,” “Gazeta.uz,” and “Zamin.uz” report that WUF13 is a major international platform addressing global urbanization challenges, sustainable development, social issues, and housing provision. The coverage emphasizes that the forum hosted at a high level in Baku serves as an important global dialogue platform within the UN framework for discussing urban solutions. The participation of Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev in the event in Baku is described as a significant demonstration of Uzbekistan’s active role in the global urban development agenda.

Reports from Malaysian outlets such as “Bernama,” “The Sun,” and “SABA News” highlight that WUF13, a key platform for global urbanization and sustainable city development, plays an important role in shaping the international urban development agenda. Malaysia’s support for strengthening cooperation in this field and its contribution to global urban initiatives during the session are also emphasized.

Kenyan media, including “Saccoreview,” “People Daily,” “The-star.co.ke,” “Capitalfm,” “Kenyans.co.ke,” “Kenyafrontline.com,” and “Standardmedia.co.ke,” report that President William Ruto has been invited to WUF13 in recognition of Kenya’s achievements in affordable housing and sustainable urban development. It is noted that he will present Kenya’s affordable housing program during the forum and seek new international partners and investors for urban development projects. The reports also include references to his meeting with the President of Azerbaijan.

News about WUF13 has also been widely covered by media outlets in Türkiye, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Kazakhstan, Tajikistan, India, Jordan, Iraq, Mozambique, and other countries.

News.Az