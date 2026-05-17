Ten killed in Puebla, Mexico attack
Reuters
Ten people, including a child, were killed in an armed attack in Tehuitzingo, Puebla, Mexico, on Sunday, authorities said, with the victims comprising six men, three women, and a minor, according to the state’s public security ministry.
State and federal forces have launched a joint investigation and operational deployment to locate the perpetrators, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.
RECOMMENDED STORIES
The state's public security ministry pledged "zero impunity" for the killings and said intelligence gathering is underway to clarify the motive behind the assault.
By Ulviyya Salmanli