Ten killed in Puebla, Mexico attack

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Ten people, including a child, were killed in an armed attack in Tehuitzingo, Puebla, Mexico, on Sunday, authorities said, with the victims comprising six men, three women, and a minor, according to the state’s public security ministry.

State and federal ‌forces ⁠have launched a joint investigation and operational deployment to locate the ​perpetrators, News.Az reports, citing Reuters

The ​state's ⁠public security ministry pledged "zero impunity" for ​the killings and ​said ⁠intelligence gathering is underway to clarify the motive ⁠behind ​the assault.

News.Az