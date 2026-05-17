Azerbaijan wins two U17 wrestling medals

The U17 European Wrestling Championships in Samokov, Bulgaria, have concluded.

Azerbaijan's freestyle wrestling team won two medals on the final, seventh day of the competition, News.Az reports, citing Report.

Tunar Hasanov (45 kg) defeated Türkiye's Buğra Eldemir 5:2 in the bronze medal bout to finish third at the continental championship.

Ibrahim Hasanov (51 kg) claimed a confident 11:3 victory over Türkiye's Muhammed Golha in the final to take the top step of the podium.

Elgun Karimli (92 kg) defeated Belarusian Timur Mirzayev by technical superiority, 11:1, in the repechage bout, but lost 0:8 to Georgia's Nureddin Mustafayev in the bronze medal match.

Thus, Azerbaijan ended the European Championship with three gold, one silver and three bronze medals.