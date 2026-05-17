Angola Urban Lab director: WUF13 is a real chance for every city

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“To make any city a model example, the key requirement is to listen to communities, identify their real needs, and encourage the mobilization of necessary investments that ensure development. It also requires the formulation of appropriate policies that guarantee the long-term sustainability of such initiatives. Baku, which hosts WUF13, also has a great opportunity also has a valuable opportunity to explore new approaches,” said Ana Cristina Inglês, director and co-founder of the Angola Urban Laboratory, who participated in the WUF13, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.

She described World Urban Forum 13 as a real opportunity for every city.

Ana Cristina Inglês noted that countries seeking urban development should focus strongly on stability, stressing that while investments in urban sectors such as healthcare and education are important, they cannot be used effectively without stability.

News.Az