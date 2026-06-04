Man charged after bomb found in carry-on at California airport
@EDCAnews
Federal prosecutors said a man was arrested after attempting to pass through a security checkpoint at Sacramento International Airport with an explosive device allegedly capable of damaging an aircraft, along with a lighter, knife, zip ties, and other items.
The 49-year-old from Sacramento was wearing a scarf covering his face and latex gloves, U.S. Attorney Eric Grant said in a news release, News.Az reports, citing The Star.
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He also had five cell phones: one with a 15-minute timer set to begin, a second with a message on the screen from another phone number saying, “we will be awaiting your call.”
By Ulviyya Salmanli