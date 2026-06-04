Kazakhstan’s president set to visit Azerbaijan this year

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Kazakhstan’s President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev is expected to visit Azerbaijan later this year, Azerbaijan’s Ambassador to Kazakhstan, Aghalar Atamoglanov, said at an event in Astana marking Azerbaijan’s Independence Day and Armed Forces Day.

The diplomat emphasised that bilateral relations between Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan have developed actively and steadily over the past five years, News.Az reports, citing Report.

“This year marks five years of my diplomatic service in Kazakhstan. During this period, bilateral relations have undergone active and consistent development. Today, Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan enjoy a high level of mutual understanding, trust and support on virtually all issues,” he said.

Atamoglanov noted that the strategic partnership and allied relations between the two countries have reached a new level. He recalled the signing of the Declaration on Deepening Strategic Partnership and Allied Relations in 2022, as well as the establishment of the Supreme Interstate Council in 2023 and the holding of two meetings since then.

The ambassador also highlighted the intensive political dialogue between the leaders of the two countries. According to him, over the past five years, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has visited Kazakhstan eight times, while Tokayev has visited Azerbaijan six times.

“This year, a visit by the President of Kazakhstan to Azerbaijan is expected,” the diplomat said.

He added that active contacts are also taking place at other high levels. Between 2022 and 2025, the prime ministers of the two countries made eight reciprocal visits, while the foreign ministers exchanged seven visits.

Atamoglanov said the legal framework governing relations between Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan continues to expand. Over the past four years alone, 64 documents have been signed, bringing the total number of bilateral agreements to 190.

The ambassador pointed to growing cooperation in transport, logistics, investment, energy, green energy and trade. According to him, trade turnover between the two countries has increased fivefold, while the Azerbaijan-Kazakhstan Joint Investment Fund is already considering several projects.

The diplomat also underscored the importance of the Middle Corridor, noting that Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan continue joint efforts to improve its attractiveness, competitiveness, speed and transport security. Transit along the corridor currently takes between 15 and 18 days.

Atamoglanov further noted that the launch of the Zangazur Corridor, which he said is internationally known as the Trump Route for International Peace and Prosperity, will significantly expand the capabilities of the Middle Corridor. According to him, 90% of the motorway and about 70% of the railway on the Azerbaijani section of the corridor have already been completed.

In addition, he announced that the Trans-Caspian fibre-optic communication line between Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan, part of the Digital Silk Road project, is expected to become operational in the coming months.

He also highlighted the implementation of a project to export green energy to European markets via the Caspian Sea. To support the initiative, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan have signed an agreement and established a joint venture.

Speaking about humanitarian cooperation, Atamoglanov emphasised growing ties in culture, education and tourism. According to him, the number of visitors from Kazakhstan to Azerbaijan reached 104,000 in 2025, 1.5 times higher than in 2021.

He added that, according to 2025 statistics, 346 Azerbaijani citizens are studying at universities in Kazakhstan, while 180 Kazakh citizens are studying at universities in Azerbaijan.

In conclusion, the diplomat said Kazakhstan has become a second homeland for his family and expressed confidence that friendship between the two brotherly nations would continue to strengthen.

News.Az