Flash flood threat and heat alerts grip Midwest and Eastern U.S.

Severe weather is threatening millions across the U.S. Midwest, where flash flood watches stretch from Missouri to West Virginia, including Indianapolis and Cincinnati.

Slow-moving thunderstorms are expected to bring torrential rain and possible flash floods through Sunday night, News.Az reports, citing ABC News.

At the same time, over 50 million people from Kansas to the Carolinas are under heat alerts, with heat indices projected to hit 110°F in St. Louis and 107°F in Nashville. By midweek, the dangerous heat wave is forecast to expand northward, affecting cities like Chicago.

