Flights temporarily halted at Brussels Airport after drone sighting

Air traffic at Brussels Airport was briefly suspended on Wednesday evening following the sighting of a possible drone near the airfield.

As a precautionary measure, flight operations at the airport in Zaventem were halted for about half an hour, Belgian air navigation service provider Skeyes confirmed, News.Az reports, citing Bruzz news portal.

Air traffic resumed around 11:20 p.m. local time (2220 GMT). No departing flights were affected, as departures had already concluded by 10 p.m. (2100 GMT), airport authorities said.

At least two incoming flights were diverted to Liege Airport before later returning to Brussels, arriving with delays, the airport’s website indicated.

The incident comes amid a series of drone incursions across Europe in recent months, including near airports and military installations. Some European officials have attributed such incidents to Russia as part of hybrid warfare linked to the ongoing Ukraine conflict — allegations Moscow has firmly denied.

News.Az