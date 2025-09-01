News.az
News
Brussels Airport
Tag:
Brussels Airport
Slovak PM Fico’s plane damaged at Brussels airport
18 Dec 2025-10:26
Belgian government reaches budget deal after months of talks
24 Nov 2025-11:15
Flights temporarily halted at Brussels Airport after drone sighting
13 Nov 2025-15:38
Drone sightings force fresh flight cancelations at Brussels airport
05 Nov 2025-17:07
Brussels Airport shuts down after suspicious drone sighting — NATO security concerns rise
05 Nov 2025-09:30
Brussels airport hit by cyberattack, flight delays and cancellations expected
20 Sep 2025-10:09
Brussels Airport workers boycott Tel Aviv flights over Gaza conflict
14 Aug 2025-11:50
