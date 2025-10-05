Yandex metrika counter

Floods in Nepal kill 47 people -VIDEO

  • World
  • Share
Floods in Nepal kill 47 people -VIDEO
A man carries a bag as he wades through a flooded street near the bank of overflowing Bagmati River, in Kathmandu, Nepal, October 4, 2025 [Navesh Chitrakar/Reuters]

Heavy rains have triggered floods and landslides in Nepal, killing 47 people between Friday and today, News.Az reports citing the Reuters.

Landslides in the eastern Ilam district bordering India have killed 35 people, police spokesman Kalidas Dhauboji said.

He added that nine people were missing and three more were killed by lightning strikes in other parts of Nepal. The storm caused significant damage to infrastructure, with some roads washed away or blocked.

Rescue operations to search for missing persons continue.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      