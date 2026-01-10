Flu cases rise in US as Trump downplays vaccine

Flu infections have continued to rise across the U.S., with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) estimating at least 15 million cases, 180,000 hospitalizations, and 7,400 deaths so far this season.

CDC data released Friday shows a 10-year high in the rate of young children visiting doctors for flu-related symptoms, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

More than 18 percent of doctor visits for children under age 4 are now flu-related, the highest rate since at least 2016.

“I have been watching the data over the past couple of weeks coming out and am concerned about the little kids and how sick we are seeing them come in,” ABC News quoted Anne Zink, an emergency medicine physician who works with Yale’s PopHIVE tracking platform, as saying.

Zink described crowded emergency rooms, saying, “We didn’t even have enough places to sit people in our lobby.”

About 7.2 percent of all healthcare visits are now for flu-like illnesses, defined as a fever with cough or sore throat, marking a record for this time of year, according to the CDC.

Eight more paediatric flu deaths were reported this week, bringing the total to 17 this season.

Last year, 289 children died from flu, with about 90 percent of them unvaccinated, CDC data shows.

CDC epidemiologist Carrie Reed told ABC News, “There’s a lot of influenza out there right now. It’s going to continue to be elevated for a little bit longer.”