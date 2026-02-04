Ford, Geely explore Europe production, tech alliance

+ ↺ − 16 px

Ford and China’s Geely are in active discussions over a potential manufacturing and technology partnership, as global automakers increasingly look to share rising development and production costs.

The discussions reportedly focus on allowing Geely to use Ford’s existing factory capacity in Europe to produce vehicles for the regional market. The companies are also exploring collaboration on vehicle technologies, including automated driving systems and connected-vehicle software, areas where Chinese automakers have rapidly advanced in recent years, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Sources say the manufacturing discussions are currently the most developed part of the negotiations. Ford recently sent a delegation to China to accelerate talks, following earlier meetings between senior executives from both companies in Michigan. While negotiations have reportedly been ongoing for months, it remains unclear whether they will lead to a formal agreement or expand beyond Europe into other markets.

Ford and Geely have not confirmed details of the talks. Ford stated it regularly discusses potential cooperation with various partners, noting that not all conversations lead to finalized deals. Geely declined to comment.

The potential partnership comes as automakers worldwide seek alliances to manage the growing costs of electrification, software development and autonomous driving technologies. For Ford, closer access to advanced Chinese vehicle technology could help narrow the competitive gap with global EV leaders and fast-growing Chinese manufacturers.

Any collaboration involving U.S. market technology or production could face political scrutiny. Restrictions and tariffs have limited Chinese vehicle access to the U.S., largely due to concerns over data security and software integration. However, U.S. policymakers have also signaled openness to foreign automakers investing in domestic manufacturing if it creates jobs and economic value.

In Europe, producing vehicles locally could help Geely avoid tariffs on China-made electric vehicles. The European Union introduced provisional tariffs of up to 37.6% on Chinese EV imports in 2024, citing concerns about unfair state subsidies. Ford’s Valencia plant in Spain is reportedly among the facilities being considered for potential cooperation.

The talks reflect a broader industry trend. Several Chinese automakers and suppliers are pursuing European production partnerships to bypass trade barriers and strengthen their global footprint. At the same time, Western automakers are increasingly open to technology-sharing agreements to remain competitive in the fast-moving EV and software-defined vehicle market.

Geely has already built a global partnership network, working with international brands and production facilities across multiple regions. The company has significantly expanded its global presence, reporting strong sales growth in 2025 across its core and affiliate brands.

For Ford, partnerships are becoming a central part of its long-term strategy as it competes in an industry undergoing rapid transformation. Whether the Geely talks result in a formal deal or remain exploratory, they highlight how traditional industry boundaries are shifting as automakers prioritize scale, technology sharing and cost efficiency.

News.Az