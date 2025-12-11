Michigan’s Sherrone Moore detained after firing

+ ↺ − 16 px

Former Michigan head coach Sherrone Moore was taken into custody on Wednesday evening in Washtenaw County, just hours after he was dismissed for what the university described as an “inappropriate relationship with a staff member.”

Police in Saline, Michigan, first detained Moore before transferring him to Pittsfield Township authorities “for investigation into potential charges.” According to Pittsfield police, officers responded to a report of an alleged assault at around 4:10 p.m. on Ann Arbor Saline Road. A suspect — not officially named in the statement — was arrested and taken to the county jail, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Officials said the incident “does not appear to be random” and there is no ongoing threat to the community. The case is now under review by the Washtenaw County Prosecutor’s Office, and no further details have been released due to the active investigation.

Moore, 39, was fired earlier in the day after a university probe concluded he had engaged in an inappropriate relationship with a staff member. He had served two seasons as Michigan’s head coach after previously working as the team’s offensive coordinator.

