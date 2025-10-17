Ford to recall nearly 625,000 U.S. vehicles over seatbelt and camera issues

Ford Motor Co. is recalling almost 625,000 vehicles in the United States due to seatbelt and rear-view camera display problems, the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) announced Friday.

The recall affects includes 332,778 Ford Mustang vehicles with potential seatbelt issues and 291,901 F-250, F-350, and F-450 Super Duty trucks with rear-view camera display defects, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Ford dealers will update the image processing module software at no cost to owners to fix the camera display issue. For the seatbelt problem, dealers will inspect and replace faulty seatbelt parts and remove nearby carpet sections that could interfere with the cables.

The recall highlights Ford’s ongoing efforts to address safety concerns in its vehicle lineup and ensure compliance with U.S. safety regulations.

News.Az