Porsche board selects successor to CEO Oliver Blume

Porsche’s supervisory board has reportedly agreed on a successor to CEO Oliver Blume, according to Bild, citing six unnamed sources.

Blume, who has led the Stuttgart-based luxury automaker since 2015, also serves as Volkswagen Group CEO, a dual role he took on in 2022, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Mounting investor dissatisfaction with Porsche’s recent performance — particularly its 26% sales decline in China over the first three quarters of 2025 — has increased pressure on Blume to step down.

The board is expected to vote on the appointment soon, though Porsche and Volkswagen declined to comment on the report.

Chinese buyers have increasingly turned to local EV makers such as BYD and Xiaomi, impacting Porsche’s sales in its largest market.

