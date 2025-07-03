Yandex metrika counter

Forest fire breaks out in Istanbul -VIDEO

  • World
  • Share
Forest fire breaks out in Istanbul -VIDEO
Photo: Haber Global

A forest fire has erupted in the Sultangazi urban forest area of Istanbul.

Firefighting teams were quickly dispatched to the scene to contain the blaze, News.Az reports, citing Turkish media.

Authorities are currently working to control the fire and prevent it from spreading to nearby residential zones. Updates will follow as the situation develops.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      