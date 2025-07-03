Forest fire breaks out in Istanbul -VIDEO
- 03 Jul 2025 14:36
- 03 Jul 2025 14:41
- 1027598
- World
- Share https://news.az/news/forest-fire-breaks-out-in-istanbul-video Copied
Photo: Haber Global
A forest fire has erupted in the Sultangazi urban forest area of Istanbul.
Firefighting teams were quickly dispatched to the scene to contain the blaze, News.Az reports, citing Turkish media.
Authorities are currently working to control the fire and prevent it from spreading to nearby residential zones. Updates will follow as the situation develops.