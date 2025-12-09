Forest fire erupts on Japan's Mount Hyuga

+ ↺ − 16 px

A forest fire broke out Tuesday on Mount Hyuga in Japan’s Kanagawa Prefecture.

Police and fire departments informed that a series of emergency calls were received just after 3 p.m. local time from witnesses who spotted smoke rising from the mountain, which lies on the border of Atsugi and Isehara cities, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The fire, located near the summit of Mount Hyuga, is still spreading, but no injuries have been reported.

Authorities noted that firefighting efforts are expected to take some time due to poorly maintained roads surrounding the area.

