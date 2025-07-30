Former biathlete Laura Dahlmeier dies in tragic mountain accident in Pakistan

+ ↺ − 16 px

Former German biathlete and double Olympic champion Laura Dahlmeier has died following a tragic mountain accident in Pakistan. Her management confirmed the 31-year-old’s death on Wednesday.

Dahlmeier was struck by falling rocks on Monday while climbing Laila Peak in the Karakoram mountain range at an altitude of around 5,700 meters. Her climbing partner, who later descended with other mountaineers, immediately called for help and spent hours trying to rescue Dahlmeier. However, due to the difficult terrain and ongoing rockfall, the rescue attempt was impossible. When no signs of life could be detected, the partner was forced to retreat from the danger zone during the night, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

A representative of the Alpine Club on site said they had been able to speak to Dahlmeier briefly after the accident. An initial rescue operation was launched but later had to be abandoned due to the severe weather and the inaccessible location. Helicopter support was not possible at the time because of poor conditions.

On Tuesday, a helicopter flew over the accident site but found no signs of life. Based on the climbing partner’s description of Dahlmeier’s injuries, authorities believe she died immediately after being struck.

Dahlmeier’s management said in a statement that the 31-year-old had likely been dead since Monday. Recovery efforts are currently not possible due to dangerous rockfall and a sudden change in weather on Laila Peak.

“It was Laura Dahlmeier’s explicit and documented wish that in a situation like this, no one should risk their lives to retrieve her body,” the statement said. “She wanted to remain on the mountain in such an event. This is also the wish of her family, who ask that Laura’s final wish be respected.”

Dahlmeier, who retired from competitive biathlon in 2019, was one of Germany’s most successful winter athletes, winning two Olympic gold medals and numerous world championship titles.

