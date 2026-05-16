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Presidents of UAE, Russia discuss Middle East situation over phone

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Presidents of UAE, Russia discuss Middle East situation over phone
Source: Xinhua

President of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin on Saturday discussed developments in the Middle East and their impact on regional and international peace and security over phone, the Emirates News Agency (WAM) reported.

The two leaders exchanged views on regional and international issues of mutual concern, particularly the situation in the Middle East and its repercussions for navigation freedom, energy security, and the global economy, News.az reports, citing Xinhua.

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They also reviewed bilateral cooperation and joint efforts to strengthen the strategic partnership between the two countries, WAM reported.

Putin thanked the UAE for its continued mediation efforts in prisoner exchanges between Russia and Ukraine, highlighting the humanitarian significance of these efforts, WAM reported.


News.Az 

By Faig Mahmudov

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