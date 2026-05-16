Kazakhstan launches Astana light rail system

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Kazakhstan on Saturday officially launched the Astana light rail transit (LRT) system, with President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev attending the inauguration ceremony in the Kazakh capital.

Tokayev described the launch as an event of special significance for Astana and Kazakhstan, saying the capital should eventually develop into a transportation hub of Eurasia, News.az reports, citing Xinhua.

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He also expressed gratitude to the Chinese side for the successful implementation of the project.

The newly launched first phase of the project spans 22.4 km and includes 18 stations. Kazakhstan is also considering a second phase of the project to further develop public transport, according to the official website of the Kazakh president.

News.Az